SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- An hours-long standoff was brought to an end Thursday night after police officers fired what looked like pepper balls at a vehicle.

Police and a SWAT team surrounded a neighborhood in the 4400 block of Mentone Street in Point Loma.

Point Loma neighborhood surrounded by police. Reported armed man barricaded in a car. Police on loudspeaker: "Ian come on, open the door!" pic.twitter.com/gsQT3GVfaM — Brian Shlonsky (@10NewsBrian) January 26, 2018

Police were first called to the scene at 5:35 p.m., after reports of a suicidal man in a vehicle. Around 10:30 p.m. officers fired non-lethal pepper balls at the man in the vehicle, prompting him to exit the car.

#BREAKING: SWAT standoff just ended in Point Loma. Police fired pepper balls at the car. Man came out yelling, crying. Here's a shot of who is believed to be the suspect in cuffs. pic.twitter.com/s81d6Kgy3n — Brian Shlonsky (@10NewsBrian) January 26, 2018

