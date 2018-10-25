Suspicious package addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters found at Los Angeles mail facility

LOS ANGELES -- Authorities are investigating after another suspicious package was discovered at a Los Angeles mail facility, according to KABC.

The package was addressed to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters and appears to match the description of other packages mailed to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Waters’ Washington D.C. office.

LAPD said the mail facility is being evacuated and federal agents respond.

(1/2) The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a suspicious package discovered at the Los Angeles Central Mail facility near Downtown Los Angeles. While we determine its contents and origins the facility is being evacuated. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 24, 2018

(2/2) We are working closely with our federal law enforcement partners given the number of suspicious devices discovered across the nation. As more information is available we will provide updates. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 24, 2018

