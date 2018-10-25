Suspicious package addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters found at Los Angeles mail facility

Zac Self
5:26 PM, Oct 24, 2018
LOS ANGELES -- Authorities are investigating after another suspicious package was discovered at a Los Angeles mail facility, according to KABC.

The package was addressed to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters and appears to match the description of other packages mailed to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Waters’ Washington D.C. office.

LAPD said the mail facility is being evacuated and federal agents respond.

