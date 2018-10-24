SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The discovery of suspicious packages near a downtown San Diego building prompted evacuations, but the boxes were later determined to be harmless.

Authorities were called an area near the intersection of 6th Avenue and B Street at around 8:30 a.m. after several white boxes were found and deemed suspicious.

The WeWork building through the 13th floor was evacuated and traffic lanes were closed in a nearby area due to the investigation. San Diego Union-Tribune staff members, who occupy space in the building, were forced to evacuate, 10News learned.

RELATED: 'Act of terror': Suspicious devices sent to multiple politicians, ex-president and media

The building also houses an office for Sen. Kamila Harris, the San Diego Fire Department headquarters, and other government offices.

Following an inspection by a bomb squad, the packages, which contained children's books, a football, shoes, and an empty potato chip bag, were considered harmless and the evacuation order was lifted.

None of the packages were addressed to anyone specific or implied a threat. The packages were not sealed and also had a mixture of writing on them.

Surveillance video showed an unknown person placing the packages at the location at about 1:45 a.m., according to San Diego Police. Police added that the area is frequented by transients at night.

SDPD, ATF, and FBI officials were all taking part in the investigation.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the U.S. Secret Service intercepted two suspicious packages -- one addressed to former President Barack Obama and the other addressed to Hillary Clinton -- that contained potentially explosive devices.

A suspicious package in the mailroom of CNN's New York City newsroom led to a building evacuation.