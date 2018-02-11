Suspicious device prompts evacuations at Escondido shopping center

Mario Sevilla
4:11 PM, Feb 10, 2018
Police evacuate several stores at an Escondido shopping center located at 405 N. Escondido Blvd. after someone left a suspicious device inside one of the stores on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A woman stands outside an Escondido shopping center while authorities investigate a suspicious device on February 10, 2018.

UPDATE 4:21 PM, Feb. 10, 2018

Escondido police say the incident has been resolved.

According to police, somebody dropped off a package at DD's Discounts and didn't threaten anything or speak a word. Police called in the San Diego County Sheriff's bomb squad, and they found architectural plans inside and nothing else.

Police said they aren't looking for a suspect as a crime wasn't committed. 

 

 

(KGTV) -- Police have evacuated a north San Diego County shopping center while authorities investigate a suspicious device late Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to a store located at 405 N. Escondido Blvd., after someone reportedly made a threat and set a canister on the floor inside one of the stores, a source told 10News.

The incident prompted evacuations at several other stores, including some of the animals being treated at a nearby PetSmart veterinary clinic.

A bomb squad has responded to the scene, a witness told 10News.

The 10News traffic map shows severe road congestion in the area surrounding the shopping center, commuters are advised to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

