Suspect who tased robbery victim in face leads National City Police on chase

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) -- Police in National City arrested a suspect who led them on a chase Tuesday after robbing a man of his wallet earlier in March.

According to police, the suspect robbed a man of his wallet after tasing him several times, including once in the face on March 9.

After spending several days collecting information on the suspect, police spotted the man driving a white sedan.

The suspect refused to stop and led police on a chase sideswiping several cars, including a police vehicle, in the process.

After stopping on the 6000 block of Cumberland Street, the suspect bolted from his vehicle and tried to run to his home. Police eventually caught up with the suspect and used a taser to bring him down.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be taken to jail on robbery charges.

Police haven’t released the name of the suspect.