Suspect identified in fatal officer-involved shooting at Valley View Casino

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Police in Escondido have identified the suspect shot and killed by an officer at Valley View Casino Saturday night as Osbaldo Ramirez Jimenez, 50.

The incident began after police received a domestic disturbance call on the 1400 block of Timber Glen Road in Escondido.

When they arrived, police say the suspect got into a vehicle and led them on a chase that ended at the casino’s valet entrance where the suspect was shot.

The shooting reportedly caused chaos inside the casino.

One woman inside at the time of the shooting was trampled. She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to survive.

Video of the aftermath of the shooting was captured on social media: