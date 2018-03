VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) - Escondido Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Valley View Casino in North San Diego County.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. following a brief chase to the casino on Lake Wohlford Rd. involving Escondido Police, officers confirmed.

Casino visitor Jonathan King-Cretot told 10News he was sitting near the front of the casino when he heard four gunshots that seemed to come from the front doors.

"Everyone screamed 'gun' and ran to the back of the casino," King-Cretot said.

King-Cretot said no one was injured as security guards directed customers to an area away from the shooting scene. Customers were kept in the holding area for about 10 minutes before they were allowed to return to their cars, he said.

There were no immediate reports of other injuries but a social media post showed a person being taken to an ambulance.

The emergency forced King-Cretot to leave almost $300 in the slot machine he was playing.

"It's okay. At least I have my life," he said.

The CHP said the entrance to the casino is closed for the investigation.

Police did not release details about the shooting, including the condition and identity of the victim.

10News is monitoring this breaking story.