Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Sun's out, surf's up and California's reopening more widely

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Damian Dovarganes/AP
People enjoy the hot weather on Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Half of the state's nearly 40 million people are now in the state's second-least restrictive orange tier amid low coronavirus case rates and increased vaccinations. Health officials in California and across the country are urging caution because of a troubling rise in new cases of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Generic beach
Posted at 8:52 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 23:52:43-04

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — April is bringing a fresh breath of warm spring air to California after a stale year of coronavirus closures.

A lot of activities Californians haven’t been able to enjoy for most of the past year are suddenly within reach as the state reopens more widely.

Thursday marks the first day fans can attend a Major League Baseball game since 2019 and return to amusement parks that have been closed for a year.

Some health officials who fear a new wave of infection sweeping the U.S. are warning residents not to let their guards down after the state managed to limit COVID-19 outbreaks.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OR DONATE TODAY!

March for Babies