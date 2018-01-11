Students told to 'shelter in place' after gunfire reported at Cal State San Bernardino

Zac Self
6:37 PM, Jan 10, 2018
1 hour ago
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- Authorities are on scene after gunfire was reported on the Cal State San Bernardino campus Wednesday night, according to the San Bernardino Press-Enterprise.

The university sent out a tweet notifying students that shots had been fired near the Visual Arts Building and parking structure.

Students were advised to shelter in place. The tweet also told students not to try and leave campus.

Classes were also canceled due to the incident.

10News is following this breaking news story and will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

