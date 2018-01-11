Students told to 'shelter in place' after gunfire reported at Cal State San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- Authorities are on scene after gunfire was reported on the Cal State San Bernardino campus Wednesday night, according to the San Bernardino Press-Enterprise.

The university sent out a tweet notifying students that shots had been fired near the Visual Arts Building and parking structure.

Students were advised to shelter in place. The tweet also told students not to try and leave campus.

Classes were also canceled due to the incident.

Reports of shots fired near Visual Arts Building and Parking Structure West. Shelter in Place. Don't try to leave campus. Updates to follow. — CSUSB News (@CSUSBNews) January 11, 2018

All classes at the Cal State San Bernardino campus have been canceled tonight, Jan. 10. More information to follow. — CSUSB News (@CSUSBNews) January 11, 2018

