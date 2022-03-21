Steelworkers poised to strike at Chevron California refinery

RICHMOND, California (AP) — More than 500 workers at a Chevron Corp. refinery in the San Francisco Bay area have told the company they will go on strike at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The United Steelworkers union says Sunday that members of Local 5 voted down Chevron's most recent contract offer and gave notice of intent to go on strike.

The statement says Chevron refused to return to the bargaining table. Chevron said in a statement that it has negotiated with the union for months and believes the contract offered was fair.

If the strike shuts down the Richmond, California, refinery, it could crimp gasoline supplies in the state.

California has the highest regular gas price in the nation at $5.847 per gallon, according to AAA.