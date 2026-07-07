South Bay youth camp roots for Team USA

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Young soccer players at a Nike Soccer Camp, at Mater Dei in Chula Vista. had strong opinions about Team USA's chances against Belgium in Monday night's World Cup knockout match.

The kids, attending their first day of camp, were already locked in on the game — breaking down tactics, predicting goal scorers, and weighing in on the controversy surrounding U.S. striker Folarin Balogun.

"I feel like we could still win. It's gonna probably be a tough match for USA today, but USA could do it," Ezra Donado, camp participant, said.

Matthias Valencia, camp participant, said, "Even though they have Courtois, Doku, De Bruyne, we could still win. We have a great goalkeeper, great strikers, and if we can keep the ball in possession, we can win."

Another young fan had specific predictions for the match.

Athan Wolfe, another camp participant, said, "I think [Weston] McKennie is gonna get two assists and one goal, [Christian] Pulisic [one goal], and [Sebastian] Bearholter [one] goal."

The kids also showed they had done their homework on Belgium's squad.

"I feel like the Belgium midfield is gonna be really good and their attack is also gonna be pretty good. USA, I feel like they also have a strong attack with Pulisic up there, and like with Balogun now it's gonna be stronger," one camper said.

Another camper zeroed in on a specific tactical challenge.

Allan Flores said, "I think the challenge might be trying to get three balls into the attacking third."

Vienna Gamboa said, "Belgium's defending has been pretty on point recently, and I feel like [USA] strength would be doing those 1-2s and moving the ball to the other side."

Belgium had attempted to appeal FIFA's decision to reinstate Balogun after his red card was suspended, allowing him to play in Monday's match. The campers had strong feelings about that, too.

"I think that was a really bad mistake by the ref," Wolfe said.

Wyatt Harleman, another camp participant, said, "When someone gets suspended, they can't really come back, and that's the first time in USA's history that's happened."

One camper also singled out Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as a key obstacle for Team USA.

"I think the only challenge is going to be scoring against Courtois because to me he's a really good goalie," Keana Marin said.

In the end, the USA did not prevail against Belgium, losing 3-1 and being officially eliminated Monday night.