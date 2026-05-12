San Diego advocate shares her tips for surviving rising inflation

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — The Bureau of Labor Statistics just dropped its April Consumer Price Index Report, and it showed that rent and lodging were the highest it has been in the past three years.

With the War in Iran driving up fuel prices, overall inflation has spiked, causing landlords to pass on higher maintenance, utility, and transportation costs.

As inflation pushes rent, food, and gas prices higher, many people are struggling to stay housed while also trying to protect their mental health.

One woman in National City said she survived today's inflated housing market because she was willing to get creative and think outside the box to keep a roof over her head.

Michelle Finlon came to San Diego from New York and eventually fell into homelessness.

"I never thought I'd be homeless," Finlon said.

She battled homelessness for three years.

However, now, she works as an advocate at HEAL, or Homeless-Experienced Advocacy and Leadership. It's a program through the San Diego Housing Federation.

"I am involved because I'm passionate about advocating for homelessness and fixing the stigma around it," Finlon said.

After years of surviving in fight-or-flight mode, Finlon said she realized finding stability meant more than just finding a paycheck.

"You need a home," Finlon said. "You need somewhere to go to at the end of the day where you feel safe, where you can feel secure."

One of the creative solutions Finlon discovered was living within a Buddhist community, at the Sweetwater Zen Center.

"So they have residency programs that they offer incentives for spiritual practice in order to be able to afford living a little bit more," Finlon said.

In the past, Finlon turned to other religious organizations for help.

"I found a Jewish program where I could do safe parking," Finlon said.

Finlon also said she leaned on unconventional resources to meet basic needs.

"Gym memberships are huge for showers, for stability, for parking. That's huge for your health," Finlon said.

While Finlon said she doesn't plan to convert to Buddhism, she said the community at the Sweetwater Zen Center has helped her rebuild the business she lost before she became homeless, as well as her passion.

In September, Finlon launched her LLC, Sacrosanct Solutions.

"It's unreal," Finlon said. "I, now, teach yoga, I do massage, I do something called craniosacral therapy, which is nervous system regulation and trauma work."

That stability allowed her to eventually become a HEAL advocate in San Diego, and now, Finlon said she is focused on helping others maintain a healthy and productive outlook on life, as costs continue to climb, as community spaces are key.