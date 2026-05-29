Rancho Del Rey Middle School student arrested after gun found near campus fence, no threat to campus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A student was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to Rancho Del Rey Middle School Thursday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Police say that school staff discovered an unspent round of ammunition on campus and began to investigate.

Officers and school staff interviewed several students and learned that a student had been reportedly seen "discarding an object near the school's fence line."

The school was placed on "Secure Campus" status during the search of the area.

Officers were able to locate a gun beneath a bush near the school fence line. According to authorities, the gun did not have a serial number and was found with an unloaded magazine.

Another round of ammunition was found nearby.

A student was taken into custody for allegedly bringing a firearm onto campus.

There is no threat to students, staff or the campus due to this incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the San Diego Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Media inquiries should be directed to pio@chulavistapdca.gov.

