National City Mayor faces calls for accountability as attorney raises concerns over city finances

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — An attorney investigating National City’s leadership is calling for greater transparency and accountability from Mayor Ron Morrison, raising concerns about the city’s finances, closed-door meetings and his use of city authority.

Attorney Maria Severson held a news conference Tuesday outside National City Hall, just before a special closed session began at 4 p.m. Morrison attended the meeting.

Severson pointed to the meeting’s agenda as an example of what she describes as a pattern of discussing matters behind closed doors that she believes should be public.

Severson represents Micaela Polanco and Luisa McCarthy, owners of La Vista Memorial Park and Mortuary. She said her concerns began after her clients learned of a proposed development project they believed could affect their business. That project has since fallen through.

Severson said she spent the next two years investigating National City’s leadership, raising questions about closed sessions and whether Morrison used city manager powers to advance his own interests.

“Whatever happened to the buck stops here?” Severson said. “You cannot usurp the city manager’s authority when you want to, to have your will, when it suits you, to help your developer friends, to help your assistants.”

Severson also blamed Morrison for the city’s financial problems.

“The reason that National City is in dire financial straits right now is because of how the mayor has run this city over the past few years,” she said.

Morrison disputes that claim.

In an interview with ABC 10News last week about his retirement after 34 years of service, Morrison said he believes the city’s financial problems are largely the result of City Council spending decisions.

“I’ve warned them that we can’t keep spending like this. This is going to catch up with us,” Morrison said. “We need to right-size our city, take a look at the things we’re doing.”

Morrison also said he has advocated for maintaining the city’s reserves and believes the council’s lack of experience managing a municipal budget has contributed to the deficit.

Severson also raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest involving Morrison’s personal attorney, including the attorney’s representation of the mayor’s executive assistant in a personnel matter.

Severson said she wants transparency from city leaders and accountability from Morrison.

Asked what that accountability would look like, she said: “Accountability would look like a confession.”

Morrison has refuted Severson’s allegations, which were made during Tuesday’s news conference and have not been independently substantiated.

Morrison sent ABC 10News the following full statement in response to Tuesday’s press conference:

“The claims being presented today should be viewed for what they are—allegations and assertions, not established facts. Unfortunately, this is consistent with a pattern of claims made publicly by Maria Severson that I believe are inaccurate and unsupported by the facts.

After 34 years of public service, I believe the residents of National City deserve facts, transparency, and accountability—not sensational accusations made for the benefit of a press conference.

I have been raising concerns about City spending and the need for fiscal responsibility for years. I have consistently advocated for watching our spending, living within our means, and maintaining appropriate reserves. I have not always agreed with the spending decisions made by the Council, and I believe taxpayers have every right to ask how their money is being spent.

If there are legitimate concerns about the City, there are appropriate processes to investigate them. I welcome the facts and documentation being reviewed by the appropriate authorities. Until that happens, these claims should not be presented as if they are facts.

I also want to make one point absolutely clear: my decision not to seek re-election was made when I was last re-elected and has nothing to do with the City’s current deficit. After 34 years of dedicating my life to National City, I decided it was time to step away from public office and focus on my family and my own life.

I am proud of my 34 years of service, and I will continue to serve National City with honesty."