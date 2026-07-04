Imperial Beach gears up for Fourth of July.

IMPERIAL BEACH (KGTV) — Imperial Beach is preparing for one of its busiest weekends of the year as thousands of people are expected to flock to the beach community for Fourth of July festivities.

While Seacoast Drive was relatively quiet Friday, city crews were making final preparations for Saturday's celebrations, including setting up for the annual fireworks show over the Imperial Beach Pier.

The holiday weekend is expected to bring favorable weather, drawing beachgoers from across San Diego County.

Saturday's celebration will begin with Imperial Beach's annual bike parade at 9 a.m., featuring decorated bicycles, golf carts and strollers decked out in red, white and blue.

"We've done it the last two years since we've had our twins," resident Racquel Kennedy said, who's participating for her third year in the parade. "We push them in the stroller and just enjoy the energy."

Mayor Mitch McKay expects attendance to match or exceed last year's turnout of about 4,000 people. This year's celebration also coincides with America's 250th birthday, adding to the excitement for many attendees.

"I'm just feeling more of a sense of pride," resident Kaela Arguelles said. "I've been wanting to wear red, white and blue all week. It feels that much more celebratory."

For Air Force service member Michael Bartock, the holiday carries special meaning. After recently returning home from active duty, he said he's grateful to spend Independence Day with family before deploying again.

"I just recently got home from activation," Bartock said. "It's awesome to be home for the Fourth, and it's a little bittersweet because right after the Fourth I leave again."

The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Saturday over the Imperial Beach Pier.

Temporary parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect throughout the area as the city prepares for large crowds.

Local businesses like Surf Hut said they are also expecting a busy weekend as visitors arrive to celebrate the holiday.