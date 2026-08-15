Hatch chile season brings a taste of New Mexico to Imperial Beach.

IMPERIAL BEACH (KGTV) — Hatch chiles are making a hot appearance in Imperial Beach this weekend, giving shoppers a chance to enjoy the seasonal peppers freshly roasted on-site.

SunCoast Market produce manager Anthony Silva said so far they've received 40 cases of medium-hot Hatch chiles directly from New Mexico.

Hatch chiles are harvested during a limited growing season each year, making August a prime time to enjoy them. SunCoast Market is roasting the chiles on-site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The community-owned market has been open for about six months after nearly two decades of anticipation. General Manager Kyle White said the store aims to support the local economy, bringing affordable, nutritious food options to the South Bay.

“We try to support the local economy,” White said. "So we basically want to steer away from having these big suppliers that get to all the grocery stores. This place used to be a food desert, so we want to be unique. We want to carry products that are niche."

One local bakery, Sweet Thoughts, used the Hatch Chile to make sourdough bread. Silva also threw out ideas, saying the peppers could be used in dishes like salsa, quesadillas, cornbread, and cheeseburgers.

For some customers, the seasonal chile is more than an ingredient — it is a taste of home.

Ed Maes said he's from Colorado and his mother introduced him to Hatch chiles when he was young, and taught him how to prepare them.

"I was raised on it, my grandma made it, my mother made it, so I was taught at a very young age to love it, and I learned how to make it," Maes said. "I saw a friend post on Facebook that there was Hatch green chili being roasted here. So I had to get off work, come down here, and come pick up what we call a bushel."

Shopper Sterling Gershenson also said she grew up eating Hatch chiles in Colorado, where the peppers are popular because of the state’s proximity to New Mexico.

“I love a jalapeno, don't get me wrong, but I'm very excited for a Hatch version of anything,” Gershenson said.

Customers can stop by SunCoast Market during the roasting event or pre-order a half or full case of Hatch chiles. Small quantities will also be available while supplies last.