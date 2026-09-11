El Niño is coming: Here's how to protect your home roof

IMPERIAL BEACH (KGTV) — A stronger-than-expected El Niño season is on the way, and experts say homeowners need to act now to protect one of their biggest investments: their roof.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service have issued a stark warning.

"El Niño is strengthening, with a greater than 90% chance of a very strong event during the Northern Hemisphere fall and winter 2026-27."

Realtor Deborah Vance, with Spirit Realty in Imperial Beach, said she is taking the threat seriously when it comes to her home listings.

"This one is real and it's legit," Vance said. "I would highly advise everyone to consider servicing your roof and weatherproofing it for what's to come."

That forecast has homeowners scrambling to prepare—and at least one local roofing company is seeing the uptick.

Martin Carr, owner of RoofMaxx of Carlsbad, says he’s now getting at least two calls a day from homeowners looking to prepare their roofs for El Niño. That included a call from Vance.

"So these homeowners are concerned. They want to make sure that their roof is sound so they don't have any problems with the leaks," Carr said.

During a recent inspection at Vance's listing in Imperial Beach, Martin and his colleague Dillon identified several problem areas that El Niño conditions could exploit: a loose vent pipe, loose attachments, and loose shingles where rainwater can leak through.

Carr added that heavy rain can wash granules off shingles and wear a roof down over time. He also pointed to a more immediate concern.

Carr recommends homeowners also check their gutters for debris and look for loose attachments and loose shingles before the season arrives.

"If those are flapping around, they're going to blow off in the high winds," Martin said.

Vance said addressing those problems now can prevent far more costly consequences.

The Imperial Beach home, listed at $989,000, illustrates the financial stakes.

Vance was prepared to offer a $4,000 discount to account for needed roof updates, but a previous buyer requested a $20,000 credit instead — and the deal fell through. Vance said she plans to move forward with the roof treatment before relisting.

"So with our next buyer we're gonna keep it at 989,000, and we're gonna have a five-year warranty on the roof," Vance said.

RoofMax said treating the roof on that one Imperial Beach home will cost up to $3,600.

Carr advised all homeowners and potential homebuyers to always get three quotes as a best practice for avoiding scams.