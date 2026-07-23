Chula Vista Elementary schools add new safety tools for the new school year

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — About 28,000 students in the Chula Vista Elementary School District returned to class Wednesday, with district leaders pointing to a mix of new and continuing policies aimed at keeping campuses safe and improving academic outcomes.

Parents and guardians stepping onto campus will now be required to scan their driver's license through a new visitor management system called Raptor Technologies before entering.

Superintendent Dr. Eduardo Reyes said the system was not prompted by a local incident but by growing concerns over school safety nationwide.

"That allows us to make sure that we know exactly who's in and who's not," Reyes said.

The district has also implemented AEGIX, an emergency app that allows teachers to instantly alert campus security, Chula Vista Police and other first responders during emergencies.

"An emergency where you're required to do a lockdown or that you need medical help," Reyes said.

On cell phones, the district's existing bell-to-bell policy — which requires phones and smart devices to stay out of sight during class — is now aligned with a statewide standard. As of July 1, California requires schools to restrict cell phone use during class. The district's policy includes exceptions.

"If there's a medical emergency or some kind of emergency, of course they can use," Reyes said.

"Sometimes they can be used for academic purposes in class if authorized or given permission by the teacher," Reyes said.

With e-bikes continuing to raise safety concerns across Chula Vista, I asked Reyes what the district is doing to address them.

"We're not seeing that many e-bikes throughout our schools, but we do see them in either 5th grade or 6th grade," Reyes said.

Reyes said the district has been educating families about the city's new e-bike laws and safe riding practices.

The district is also entering its third year of the Rigorous Learning for All initiative, an academic achievement plan focused on improving instruction and giving students a voice in their education.

"About 70 or more% of students improved. They had a, uh, a gain — those are individual results, and to me that says that is very significant," Reyes said.

The district will also continue to offer one of the largest expanded learning programs in the state, with 700 to 900 before- and after-school courses ranging from sports and robotics to game design and more. Expanded learning will also be offered along with Saturday programs, summer camps, and activities during school breaks throughout the school year.