Chula Vista preps storm channels for El Nino

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Construction crews were seen working Tuesday at Hilltop Park in Chula Vista, with a new priority of strengthening the park's flood channel ahead of what is expected to be a heavy El Niño season.

The stabilization project at Hilltop Park started in 2025. The city stated that the dog park is on track to reopen around Oct. 23.

Workers were reinforcing the slopes of the flood channel with new turf to protect the ground from fast-moving water, prevent erosion, and keep the channel walls stable.

Some regulars said they are looking forward to having the park back.

"This is our neighborhood park, and it's been in progress for a bit, but when it's done it's gonna look beautiful," John and Hortencia Crespin said.

The work at Hilltop Park work is just one piece of a larger citywide effort.

Chula Vista Emergency Services Manager Marlon King said the city has been using Measure P funds to repair storm water channels that run along major thoroughfares.

"Started about a month ago, discussing our objectives and preparing for this upcoming winter season," King said. "Our public works crews are doing a lot of the heavy lifting where they're inspecting, cleaning, and clearing storm drains, making repairs where necessary, and then identifying areas where we can help our residents, which means distributing sandbags and working in those known flood areas to mitigate any of those problems."

King said some of the city's infrastructure dates back to the 1960s, so the infrastructure along major thoroughfares are another priority. King said they're ensuring that rainwater will drain smoothly when the storm comes.

"So the water here in the city flows east to west, and flows out west toward the bay. We have these natural channels that run east to west along our major thoroughfares Telegraph Canyon, Otay River, East 8th Street. So we just wanna make sure all of those areas remain clear," King said.

The city said it plans to share more information in its next podcast episode on Wednesday, not just about El Niño prep, but about wildfire prevention as well.