Chula Vista prepares World Cup watch parties across the city.

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Chula Vista will have no shortage of places to watch the World Cup starting next week, with local sports bars, a major street festival, and a free screening at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center all joining in on the action.

3N1 Sports Bar and Grill, which has 48 TVs, plans to show every game of the tournament.

Owner Rick Fernandez said he expects certain matchups to draw the biggest crowds from the Chula Vista community.

"I think all the Mexico games for sure, the defending World Cups in Argentina, Spain is a very big favorite," Fernandez said.

Fernandez said this year's schedule is a major improvement compared to the last World Cup.

"The last World Cup, we had some difficult times because some of the matches started as early as 7:00 a.m. on a Tuesday," Fernandez said.

However, Fernandez said games this year will be prime time, kicking off anyime from noon to 8 p.m.

"I think that's going to make a big difference," Fernandez said.

The city of Chula Vista is also partnering with San Diego FC to host three watch parties at Southwestern College, Third Avenue, and the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.

A city spokesperson said the Third Avenue event on June 18th is expected to draw more than 25,000 people and generate an economic boost of up to $650,000 for local businesses.

At the Elite Athlete Training Center, the USA vs. Paraguay game next Friday will screen on 2 massive outdoor displays. The event is free and open to the public.

Brian Melekian, President of the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, said organizers are preparing for a wide range of turnout.

"We are expecting anywhere from 30 people to 30,000. We're not quite sure because we've never done it before," Melekian said.

Melekian said the training center has a deep connection to World Cup history that makes hosting the event especially meaningful.

"It has been 32 years since the last men's World Cup. It's been 27 years since the women won the World Cup in 1999," Melekian said. "Those women lived here, they trained here, and they prepared here to go on to ultimately win that World Cup at the Rose Bowl, so isn't it really cool that we get to bring a World Cup match here even if it's not being played in San Diego?"

Melekian said everyone is welcome to bring their own chairs, food, and drinks; pets aren't allowed.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 12th.