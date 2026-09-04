Chula Vista police put drone contract on hold

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department has put a proposed drone contract on hold, citing a desire to evaluate other technologies — but the company behind the contract has a controversial history with data-sharing and surveillance practices.

The department was preparing to bring forward a contract with Aerodome's DFR (Drone-As-First-Responder) Telepresence Platform, which uses unmanned drones that fly autonomously, eliminating the need for a pilot.

According to a July city staff report, the contract could have saved Chula Vista about $1.2 million a year. Aerodome's contract for the first year would have cost about $400,000.

The department told ABC 10News: "The pause provides additional time for the telepresence marketplace to evolve and for other vendors to introduce similar capabilities. Building and maintaining community trust is a top priority for CVPD and will remain central to our evaluation of technologies that best meet the department’s operational, security, privacy and community needs."

Police did not cite another reason for the pause.

However, Aerodome has been owned by Flock Safety since 2024. That connection is significant in Chula Vista, where the city recently codified its Safe Neighbor Ordinance, limiting how local law enforcement can cooperate with ICE or federal immigration authorities. Flock Safety has faced scrutiny over its surveillance technology and data-sharing practices.

Drones have been a cornerstone of the Chula Vista Police Department's operations since 2018, when Chula Vista became the first city in the country to launch a drone-as-first-responder program. Police say the technology has improved response times to thousands of emergencies and can help officers de-escalate dangerous situations.

In a statement, the Chula Vista Police Department said building and maintaining community trust and support is a top priority — and essential to providing effective public safety services.

The Chula Vista Police Department said, "It will continue using its current telepresence technology while evaluating available technologies and potential alternatives. CVPD has not acquired or deployed any Aerodome drones."

For now, that means the proposed drone contract remains on hold.