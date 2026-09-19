Chula Vista Fleet Reserve Association marks POW/MIA Recognition Day with solemn ceremony

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — The Fleet Reserve Association Branch 61 in Chula Vista held a solemn ceremony Friday to mark National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a national observance held every third Friday of September to remember Americans who went to war and never returned.

According to the Department of Defense, also known as the Department of War, approximately 80,000 prisoners of war are still missing in action.

At the center of the ceremony was the Missing Man Table — a tradition where every detail carries meaning.

According to the Department of Defense, also known as the Department of War. the empty place setting represents the service member who is still missing. The inverted glass serves as a reminder that the POW/MIA cannot be here to raise a glass with their fellow service members. The candle symbolizes hope. The lemon represents their bitter fate. The rose stands for their families and loved ones, and the salt represents their tears while they wait. Finally, the empty chair is for the person who should be there.

Shirley Ferrill, president of the Auxiliary of Fleet Reserve Association Branch 61 and a Navy veteran, has led the branch ceremony for five years.

"We should remember there are men and women who are missing in action that have never come home and their families are still waiting," Ferrill said.

Ferrill also remembered one of those missing — a POW named Gene.

"He was a brother of my sister-in-law. I never knew him, but I heard a story from her that they know now that his remains are someplace in North Korea," Ferrill said.

The national POW/MIA recognition effort dates back to 1979. For some at Friday's ceremony, the memory goes back even further — to the Vietnam War.

"I remember my sister had a bracelet for a POW and they said keep it on until they come home," auxiliary member Devon Boyd said.

Suzie Dooley Bailey, president of VFW Auxiliary 11387, reflected on the pain felt by the families of those still unaccounted for.

"It just breaks my heart that they never had closure on the missing in action," Bailey said.

This year, Chula Vista Mayor John McCann — himself a Navy veteran — issued a proclamation recognizing POW/MIA Day.

"For him to make this proclamation, it's amazing," Ferrill said.

Members of FRA Branch 61 took turns lighting candles, honoring their respective branches, their comrades, and family members.

"The ceremony was quite nice, and the thing that touched me all the time is celebrating those people, and I wish they were here with us," said Ray Harris, a retired Navy journalist and broadcaster.

For those gathered, the ceremony was also a reminder of the importance of community in keeping the tradition alive.

Judy Pickell, a retired Navy petty officer second class, said, "I just think it's a great cause and I wanted to be here to represent the Navy and to say thank you for serving to all those people that never came home."

Ferrill and Bailey will be holding one more POW/MIA ceremony at the VFW Thomas Gravelle Sr. Post 11387 in Paradise Hills on Rio Drive on Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock.