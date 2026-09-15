24 veterans placed into new affordable housing complex in National City

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — Union Tower, a new affordable housing complex in National City, is already making a difference for homeless veterans, placing 24 of them into stable housing shortly after opening.

Navy veteran Janet "Jan" Lawson was one of those fortunate veterans. After years of living in homelessness, on July 17, 2026, she moved into Union Tower in National City.

"Yeah, I don't see me going anywhere," Lawson said.

Like many veterans, Lawson faced a series of difficult circumstances that pulled her into homelessness, starting with a divorce that led to the loss of her long-time boat that was supposed to be her home.

Bouncing around for some time from different living situations, Lawson eventually found herself at Father Joe's Neil Good Day Center. It was there she learned that she could go to the library in downtown San Diego, visit the second floor, and get connected to a housing program through The Hub.

Lawson was staying at one of San Diego's safe sleeping sites when she was visited by the homeless service and housing program, PATH.

"Then one day they just said, 'You're going on a PATH," Lawson said. "I got into this program where they were putting 24 vets into this building, and I got to be one of them."

Now Lawson and her dog, Moo, share a brand-new one-bedroom apartment at Union Tower where she's enjoying the little things.

"Well, it's phenomenal. I can make my own coffee, I can cook," Lawson said.

Union Tower was built by Wakeland Housing and opened in May.

The nonprofit expanded the existing affordable housing buildings at the site that was run for decades by the San Diego County Building and Construction Trades Council.

Rebecca Louie, President and CEO of Wakeland Housing said, "So what we did is we replaced two of the buildings that were here, taking out 32 units that were very run down with this new incredible 94 unit complex. So it provides affordable housing for families, and 24 of the units are also set aside for veterans coming out of homelessness."

Louie also said the need to help growing homeless populations extend beyond veterans.

"So in San Diego, 30% of the people experiencing homelessness right now are seniors," Louie said. "[We're helping] households that are earning between 30 and 60% of the area median income, which is about 55,000 to 105,000 for a family of four, people who work more of our service jobs, more of our nursing assistants, more of our teaching assistants, who might not be able to afford the rents throughout the county."

For veterans currently struggling with housing, Lawson points to the resources that changed her life and starting where she did.

"I believe it was going to the 2nd floor on the [downtown San Diego] library," Lawson said. "So it's really reaching out and making sure you're in the system to get services, you know, then they came looking for me. I believe that when God closes one door, he opens another one."