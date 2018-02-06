South Bay woman killed was domestic violence advocate

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Coworkers are remembering a woman who was murdered last week in Chula Vista.

Police say Patricia Garcia was killed by her niece's boyfriend. Her niece Aura Mancilla was also killed.

According to a Go Fund Me page set up by her family, Garcia worked at South Bay Community Services (SBCS) as a domestic violence advocate. Her coworkers say she was part of an on-call team who helped families in crisis.

Garcia worked for SBCS for 12 years.

"She had the ability to empathize and to really understand how complex relationships, families, just the stress of our lives and what we go through," said her worker Pat Wright.

Police say the suspect, in this case, was found in Norwalk hours after they found the women dead. He died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Here are the links to both woman's Go Fund Me pages: https://www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-patricia-garcia

https://www.gofundme.com/aura-mancilla