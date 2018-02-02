2 women found shot to death inside Chula Vista home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Two women were found shot to death inside a Chula Vista home early Friday morning, according to police.



At around 3 a.m., Chula Vista police said they received reports of multiple gunshots at a condominium complex in the 2700 block of Apricot Court, off Olympic Parkway.



Responding officers entered a condo unit and found no sign of forced entry. Once inside, officers discovered two women not breathing with gunshot wounds. Police said each victim was found in a separate bedroom.



Police noted that they did not know the relationship between the victims.



While police said they did not have information on the suspected shooter, they confirmed they were looking for at least one person of interest but did not elaborate further.



Police expect to be at the complex for most of the day to collect evidence and speak to any possible witnesses.



Police said they have no reason to believe a shooter is targeting random residents.



More information will be posted as this story develops.



