South Bay residents under boil water advisory rush to get bottled water

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Thousands of people are without water in parts of Imperial Beach, Coronado, San Diego and Chula Vista.

“Put a little boiled water into a cup, so when I brush my teeth I can rinse my tooth brush,” said Beverly Bowler, an Imperial Beach resident.

“My family has a bunch of hand sanitizer that we keep around. We can’t rely on washing our hands anymore,” said Salvador Gutierrez, a San Diego resident.

Many lined up at water distribution sites Saturday morning to get a case of water bottles for their families.

“I boil water, then I forget to use it and grab a bottle,” said Ocie Ignacio, another Imperial Beach resident.

One resident brought their dog to the water distribution event.

“We’re trying to rely more on water bottles we receive from stores," Gutierrez said. "His water supply is something we’re trying to figure out.

Gutierrez says he never thought he would have limited access to something so essential.

“Honestly, it's kind of scary and unsafe. And not at all up to the standard of regulation and safety I've come to expect from the community,” he says.

Ignacio says she’s willing to wait it out.

“It could be 100% worse and we’re going to deal with it until changes are made,” she says.