What to do during a Boil Water Advisory

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – If your area is under a Boil Water Advisory, experts have recommended steps you should take to keep you and your family safe.

First and foremost, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines suggest you should have bottled water on hand for drinking and other needs in the event you're unable to use tap water due to reported contamination.

If you’re unable to get bottled water, the CDC says you should fill up a pot and boil it in order for it to be safe.

Per the CDC, heat the water until the bubbles rise quickly from bottom to the top, heat it for another minute, and then turn off the heat and let it cool.

The process, according to local authorities, is to boil the water for about three minute’s time.

Boiled or bottled water can be used for preparing and cooking food, and the CDC says you can use tap water and soap to wash your hands.

UC San Diego Health Dr. Davey Smith said that even if you’re in a Boil Water Advisory, you can still shower.

“You can shower. Just don’t open your mouth in the shower or brush your teeth in the shower. Those are the big ones; and use lots of soap and water,” Smith said.

Smith said it’s important to heed the facts of what to do during this advisory — not just for those who are healthy, but those who are most vulnerable.

“It’s in the water and when you drink it’s going to cause problems; usually diarrhea, upset stomach, etc.,” Smith said. "And that can lead to dehydration and even deaths especially in people who have weakened immune systems or the little kids.”