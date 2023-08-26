Watch Now
LIST: Water distribution sites for those under boil water advisory

South Bay residents under boil water advisory rush to get bottled water
Sarah Wemy /KGTV
Posted at 3:34 PM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 18:34:44-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California American Water and the City of San Diego teamed up to expand water distribution for people affected by the boil water advisory in the South Bay area.

People can get cases of water bottles at the following locations:

  1. Bottled Water Distribution Center at the California American Water Operations Yard
    • Open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. (8 p.m Saturday)
    • Address: 1025 Palm Avenue, Imperial Beach
  2. Bottled Water Distribution Center at Montgomery-Waller Community Park
    • Open from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
    • Location: 2915 Palm Avenue, San Diego
  3. City of San Diego Water Wagon Stations – Bring your own container to fill any time. Located at…
    • Palm Ave @ Saturn Blvd.
    • Palm Ave @ Grissom St.
    • Palm Ave @ Desty St.
    • Hollister St @ Ingrid Ave.

The City of Coronado said on Xresidents can also pick up a case of water at the Cays Fire Station on Sunday.

BOIL WATER ADVISORY USEFUL LINKS:

  1. MAP: Check if your neighborhood is affected by advisory
  2. Latest updates from California American Water
  3. San Diego County Emergency alerts
  4. What to do during a Boil Water Advisory
  5. CDC E.Coli fact sheet
