LIST: Water distribution sites for those under boil water advisory

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California American Water and the City of San Diego teamed up to expand water distribution for people affected by the boil water advisory in the South Bay area.

People can get cases of water bottles at the following locations:



Bottled Water Distribution Center at the California American Water Operations Yard

Open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. (8 p.m Saturday)

Address: 1025 Palm Avenue, Imperial Beach Bottled Water Distribution Center at Montgomery-Waller Community Park

Open from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: 2915 Palm Avenue, San Diego City of San Diego Water Wagon Stations – Bring your own container to fill any time. Located at…

Palm Ave @ Saturn Blvd.

Palm Ave @ Grissom St.

Palm Ave @ Desty St.

Hollister St @ Ingrid Ave.

In an effort to support Cal American customers, the City of San Diego is distributing drinking water at the following locations.



Bottled Water: Montgomery-Waller Community Park, 2915 Palm Avenue, 92154.

Open until 7 p.m. this evening, and will reopen at 9 a.m. tomorrow. — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) August 26, 2023

The City of Coronado said on Xresidents can also pick up a case of water at the Cays Fire Station on Sunday.