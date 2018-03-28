Solana Beach City Council steps into the gun control debate, oppsing Concealed Carry Reciprocity

Meanwhile, the Del Mar City Council asked the Fairgrounds to consider ending the Crossroads of the West gun shows that take place there several times each year following protests at the event earlier this March.
But gun rights advocates say moves like these are all grandstanding, and make the gun safety debate more divisive.
"I think the intention is to portray gun owners as dangerous and not law-abiding and it's just not true, it's the exact opposite," says Michael Schwartz, with the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC. He points out that other cities, like Santee, have voted to show support for concealed carry rights.
"Not welcoming law-abiding citizens from other states? I think that's a bad move," he says.
Supporters of the resolution say this about more than gun safety. They say the act in Congress is a state's rights issue.
"The people of California have spoken and created our laws that are more stringent than this," says Nikki Faddick with San Diegans 4 Gun Violence Prevention. "This measure would gut those laws."
The bill, co-sponsored by San Diego Congressmen Duncan Hunter and Darrell Issa, has already passed through the House of Representatives. It's currently waiting for a vote in the Senate.
The resolution by the Solana Beach City Council will get a vote at their meeting at 6 p.m. on March 28.