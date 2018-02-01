San Diego City Council to consider resolution opposing nationwide concealed carry permit law

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego City Council will consider a resolution opposing a bill working its way through the US Congress that would allow a gun owner to use their state-issued conceal carry permit all across the country.

Right now, those permits are only accepted in the state it was issued or with participating states. A presentation during a special meeting of the Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations Committee spelled out a number of safety concerns.

The biggest concern was California accepting permits from states that are less strict when it comes to obtaining a permit.

Several current concealed carry permit holders spoke against the resolution. A few spoke in favor.

In the end, Councilmembers Chris Ward, David Alvarez, and Barbara Bry approved sending the resolution to the full council.

Only Councilman Mark Kersey opposed. If the council approves the resolution, San Diego would join Los Angeles and San Francisco as cities openly opposed to House or Representative Bill 38 and Senate Bill 446.

The House already passed its version. The Senate is considering its bill.