Social response: Women's March 2018 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Demonstrators across the country took to city streets Saturday to march in support of various women's rights issues during the second annual Women's March.

In San Diego, two demonstrations were held: One in downtown San Diego near Waterfront Park and the other in North San Diego County at Palomar Community College.

Thousands around San Diego demonstrated for issues including, women's rights, immigration, education, political action, and more.

On social media, demonstrators posted video and photos from the march, vocalizing their stances and giving those not in attendance a look at the movement:

Downtown San Diego:

We did it again San Diego! Thank you @womensmarch_sd for leading today's march to inspire all of us to continue to resist the madness in DC and stand up for women and every member of our community. #womensmarchsd pic.twitter.com/kJSOBLv7lF — Todd Gloria (@ToddGloria) January 20, 2018

A view from the stage at the 2018 Women's March in downtown San Diego. We're stronger than ever! pic.twitter.com/qKje22ntwA — Mara Elliott (@MaraWElliott) January 20, 2018

Women's march San Diego! Come on out! pic.twitter.com/QWmLM8HZu2 — Robert Carr (@rcarr6525) January 20, 2018

March is stalled at the moment. #WomensMarch2018 San Diego pic.twitter.com/WFyKFMAVsi — Rick Bates (@imrickbates) January 20, 2018

#WomensMarch2018 underway in San Diego. Tens of thousands of women and men rally on the anniversary of the president's inauguration, critiquing his administration and fighting for gender equality. #girlpower @10news pic.twitter.com/VErzkyfyvU — Andi C Dukleth (@10NewsAndi) January 20, 2018

North San Diego County:

This is what the Women's March in North County San Diego looks like. @sdACLU pic.twitter.com/X5V2AlgdXY — Edward Sifuentes (@EdwardSifuentes) January 20, 2018

Just a few thousand people at the "little" North San Diego Women's Day March... & more coming 😊👍 pic.twitter.com/35jf2JVCGK — Jeff Tuttle (@Sybertuts) January 20, 2018

North San Diego Womens March pic.twitter.com/OM1Rizvedo — LelaL (@VotemOut2018) January 20, 2018