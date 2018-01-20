Social response: Women's March 2018 in San Diego

Mark Saunders
12:28 PM, Jan 20, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Demonstrators across the country took to city streets Saturday to march in support of various women's rights issues during the second annual Women's March.

In San Diego, two demonstrations were held: One in downtown San Diego near Waterfront Park and the other in North San Diego County at Palomar Community College.

Thousands around San Diego demonstrated for issues including, women's rights, immigration, education, political action, and more.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Women's March 2018: How to get around downtown San Diego

Women's March 2018: One year later, turnout strong for nation-wide protests

On social media, demonstrators posted video and photos from the march, vocalizing their stances and giving those not in attendance a look at the movement:

Downtown San Diego:

North San Diego County:

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top