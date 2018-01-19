Women's March 2018: How to get downtown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- This weekend Women's March will once again take over the streets of downtown San Diego.

The 2018 march, with the theme "Hear Our Vote," will take place on Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The march is set to start and end at Waterfront Park.

Organizers say the march, "demonstrates our commitment to increasing engagement in the democratic process, turning out the vote in 2018 and beyond, and to raising awareness around issues facing communities most affected by the administration."

On their website, Women's March lists the following key issues:

Women's rights

Civil rights

Economy

Education & Arts

Environment

Gun control

Healthcare

Immigration

National security

Social security

Political action & Voting rights

The organization rights that their goal is to encourage and increase San Diego voter participation in the 2018 election.

Participants who are eligible will be able to register to vote at Waterfront Park before or after the march.

On their website, Women's March San Diego wrote:

On January 20th we will march again, this time for our voices and votes to be heard! We will engage and empower our global community to support women's rights, human rights, access to healthcare, social and environmental justice, safety and economic security. This peaceful demonstration will also bring attention to the 2018 elections, magnifying the work being done by community organizations to turn out the vote! First we MARCH, then we VOTE!

Marches in San Diego

Getting to the march downtown:

On Thursday the San Diego Association of Governments sent out a release to address transportation to and from the downtown march.

SANDAG said a scheduled rail closure will affect four railroads operating on the rail corridor, including the North County Transit District, Metrolink, Amtrak and the freight carrier.

"North County residents who are planning to attend the Women’s March 2018 on Saturday in Downtown San Diego can take a bus rather than a train from Amtrak and NCTD COASTER stations to the Old Town Transit Center," SANDAG said. "(Then) they can connect to train service to Santa Fe Depot."

The North County Transit District and Amtrak will provide the buses for the same cost as a train ticket.

In anticipation of the march, MTS is increasing service along all trolley lines. Here are some of the options they listed for taking transit to the event:

NCTD COASTER : While the COASTER will not be running, riders holding a COASTER ticket will be bused from COASTER stations to the Old Town Transit Center, where riders will take an Amtrak train to Santa Fe Depot.

: While the COASTER will not be running, riders holding a COASTER ticket will be bused from COASTER stations to the Old Town Transit Center, where riders will take an Amtrak train to Santa Fe Depot. Amtrak : While the rail line will be closed, riders with an Amtrak ticket will be bused from the Oceanside Transit Center and the Solana Beach Station to the Old Town Transit Center, where riders will take an Amtrak train to Santa Fe Depot.

: While the rail line will be closed, riders with an Amtrak ticket will be bused from the Oceanside Transit Center and the Solana Beach Station to the Old Town Transit Center, where riders will take an Amtrak train to Santa Fe Depot. San Diego Trolley or the bus : All San Diego Trolleys will be in service. MTS will increase Trolley service for all lines with extra cars and shorter times between trains. Bus service will be running on normal Saturday schedules.

: All San Diego Trolleys will be in service. MTS will increase Trolley service for all lines with extra cars and shorter times between trains. Bus service will be running on normal Saturday schedules. Park at the stadium or Old Town Transit Center: For those driving to the event, there is free parking at the SDCCU Stadium where event goers can hop on the Trolley and take it to Downtown San Diego. There is also free parking at the Old Town Center. Event goers are advised that Trolleys will fill quickly prior to the start of the event.

In 2017, Thousands of people descended into downtown San Diego and D.C. for a march supporting women's rights.

"As a diverse, inclusive community of compassionate people, we seek to strengthen and continue our commitment to work for the protection of women's rights," organizers of the 2017 march said in a statement. "We stand firm in agreement that women's rights are human rights."

*If you know of other marches planned in the county, please email kgtv_assignmentdesk@10news.com or kgtv_web@10news.com and we will update this story.