Small plane lands on highway in the Bay Area

MORGAN HILL, Calif. -- Authorities are investigating what exactly caused a plane to land on the freeway in the Bay Area Sunday morning, according to The Mercury News.

The plane landed on Highway 101 near Morgan Hill around 11 a.m. The plane blocked one lane of the highway before authorities were able to tow it away.

The Federal Aviation Administration said engine failure caused the emergency landing.

Only the pilot was onboard and was uninjured, authorities confirmed. The plane was also undamaged.