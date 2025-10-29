Sick Canada Geese in El Dorado County, wildlife experts confirm bird flu arrives with migration

CAMERON PARK, California (KCRA) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed at least two cases of avian flu in birds found at Cameron Park Lake in El Dorado County. It's a popular spot for Canada Geese as migration begins for these birds and others.

Launi Varbell, who walks the lake daily, has noticed more geese recently arriving.

"I've been videoing them because they're big clusters of them," she said. "They're gorgeous. I love them."

Leslie Ackerman from California Wildlife Encounters has been monitoring the situation closely.

"I tend to look for ones that are isolated; there's one over there by himself," Ackerman said.

Ackerman is an experienced wildlife rescuer and noted that they are finding more sick and dying birds than usual.

"We found 14 birds, five which were already dead. And the rest I've actually had to euthanize," she said. "It's been hard hit out here."

Ackerman recorded a video of a sick goose showing flu symptoms, such as spinning in a circle.

She said there are other signs too.

"Very lethargic. They tend to have neurological issues where they wobble, their head swivels," Ackerman said.

"We have received two Canada Geese carcasses from Cameron Park Lake, and the preliminary results show avian influenza," said Peter Tira with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Tira explained that the flu first appeared in wild birds in Northern California in 2022.

"Those birds, some of them are diseased, and they bring that in with them. They're social. They congregate in large flocks. And so it spreads," Tira said.

Ackerman added, "You can see how well it spreads because there's so many all congregated together."

Wildlife experts anticipate finding more sick geese as more flocks arrive for fall migration. "These guys are healthy, and hopefully they stay that way," Ackerman said.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that the outbreak currently is confined to El Dorado County, with no avian flu deaths reported in Sacramento or Yolo Counties.

Experts advise not to touch dead or unusual-acting birds and to inform park management or contact Wildlife Encounters or the Department of Fish and Wildlife. While the risk to humans is minimal, it is important to prevent the spread to other animals or pets.

To report a dead or dying animal, call 916-358-2790.

