Sheriff's deputy accused of groping women arrested again

SAN DIEGO (KGTV and CNS) -- A San Diego County deputy facing charges that he groped 13 women was arrested again Thursday on five new charges, including forcible oral copulation.

Richard Fischer, 32, is being held on $2 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in a Vista courtroom.

Fischer faces more than 10 years if convicted on the new charges, according to the District Attorney. Fischer is already facing 14 years and eight months behind bars if convicted on previously filed charges.

In July, Fischer, accompanied by his attorney, spoke out for the first time about the accusations.

"These charges are simply untrue. I vigorously deny them," he said, with his wife and his new attorney, Manny Medrano, by his side. Fischer also said he and his wife pray every night that his good name will be cleared.

A total of 19 women have filed lawsuits against Fischer in civil court, alleging that he assaulted them while on patrol. Medrano previously claimed the case boiled down to “she said, he said.”