Sen. Ben Hueso to make announcement on pollution in the Tijuana River Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- While the federal government is requesting billions of dollars to build a wall at the border, Senator Ben Hueso and Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina say it has failed repeatedly to act on this serious contamination issue that has plagued the Tijuana River Valley, Imperial Beach residents, businesses and tourism in the San Diego region for 30 years.

On Friday, March 16 - just three days after President Trump's visit to the border - Senator Hueso and Mayor Dedina will hold an 8 a.m. conference, promising a "special announcement" regarding the state's position on the Tijuana River Valley sewage problems.

Hueso and Dedina will be joined by Matt O'Malley, the executive director and managing attorney of San Diego Coastkeeper and Oscar Romo of the Tijuana River Valley Recovery Team.

Earlier this month County environmental health officials issued a water contact closure for Imperial Beach's shoreline, expanding an existing contact closure along the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge shoreline.

The closure now extends north to include all of Imperial Beach.