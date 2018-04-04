Security expert preaches situational, facility awareness during workplace threats

(KGTV) - A workplace shooting at YouTube's San Bruno headquarters has left many local workers wondering, "what would I do?"

Cody Perron, COO of the security firm Fidelis Global Group, said it initially comes down to two simple things every employee can do.

"Number one is maintain situational awareness, so anywhere you are whether it's public or your office space," Perron said. "If it's in public, be concerned with your surroundings and notice things that stand out, that are counter to normal activity in that environment. Same thing with your office space."

RELATED: Federal agents search YouTube shooter's San Diego home, family's Menifee house

Perron added that knowing the facility is also important.

"Second thing I would say is know your facility. So when you walk inside a facility, especially where you work, you should know where your entries and exits are. You should know your emergency action plans," said Perron.

Perron leads participants through workshops to practice safety measures in case of a workplace shooting. In those classes, participants are taught how to assess their situation, barricade, and some basic takedowns.

RELATED: Female shooters are rare. YouTube attacker joins short list

Aside from sitting through a three-hour class, he said his two points are things that can be practiced every day anywhere, like noticing people dresses or behaving in alarming ways.

"There are things you can apply every day when you walk into an environment," Perron said. "These are things you can practice every day, that sort of become second nature."