Second person arrested in murder of Spring Valley father

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - A second person has been arrested in the shooting death of a 21-year-old East County father this week.

San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) said Alejandro Pearce, 19, of Spring Valley, was arrested just before 9:30 p.m. Friday in connection with the Wednesday shooting of Candido Aragon, Jr.

Detectives with the Fugitive Task Force and SDSO Homicide Detail said Pearce was apprehended without incident in the 10700 block of US Elevator Road as investigators were serving a search warrant at his nearby home.

Pearce has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. He's being held without bail.

A 17-year-old male was arrested earlier this week in connection with the fatal shooting. Due to his age, his name is not being released. He has also been charged with murder.

Authorities said there are no outstanding suspects in the case.

Wednesday deputies were called to the intersection of Concepcion Avenue and San Francisco Street to reports of a shooting just before 7 p.m. Deputies arrived to find Aragon suffering from traumatic injuries inside a vehicle.

The young man's father said Aragon was a passenger in his girlfriend's car, but he wasn’t sure who else was riding inside.

Aragon was rushed to a nearby hospital. Authorities said he died from his injuries Thursday night. His family told 10News Thursday that Aragon is on life support but has no brain activity.

Several people were seen running away from the scene, SDSO said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call sheriff's Homicide Detail at 858-974-2321, the sheriff's after hours number at 858-565-5200 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.