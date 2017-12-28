Victim's father says his son was shot in his girlfriend's car

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a young man critically injured in his girlfriend's car in Spring Valley Wednesday night.

Deputies arrived at the intersection of Concepcion Avenue and San Francisco Street just before 7 p.m. and found the victim in the passenger seat of the car.

A witness told 10News he heard two gunshots and a woman screaming.

The witness ran to Concepcion Avenue to help and found the victim slumped over with a very weak pulse and a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies say multiple people were seen running from the car at the time of the shooting.

The young man's father said the son’s girlfriend was driving the car, but he wasn’t sure who else was riding inside.

The victim is 21 years old and currently on life support, according to his father.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Sheriff's Homicide Detail at 858-974-2321 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.