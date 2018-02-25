Felony suspect drives onto trolley tracks during Mission Valley chase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Authorities are searching for a felony traffic violator in Mission Valley who drove onto trolley tracks while fleeing from police during a chase Sunday morning.

Police say officers tried to pull over a vehicle on Hotel Circle shortly before 9 a.m. because the vehicle didn’t have a front license plate.

During the chase, the suspect failed to stop and ran several lights at high speeds. Police also say the driver drove the wrong way during the pursuit.

Police used spike strips, prompting the driver to stop and flee the scene on Fenton Parkway and Friars Road near Costco.

The suspect is believed to be hiding out in the Del Rio Apartments.