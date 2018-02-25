Fatal shooting leads to standoff between police, suspect in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was shot and killed in the Midway District Sunday morning, leading to a standoff in North Park, according to police.

Police responded after receiving reports of a shooting behind a 24 Hour Fitness near Kemper Street and Midway Drive around 11 a.m.

After arriving, police found a man dead at the scene. The shooting led to a standoff between the suspect and police in North Park at the intersection of 30th Street and Upas Street.

SWAT teams have responded to the scene. At this time, it’s unclear what led to the shooting.

