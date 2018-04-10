SDSU professor who made racist remarks may resume teaching

(KGTV) A professor who made disparaging racial remarks toward a student may be returning to campus after a forced hiatus.

Professor Oscar Monge is scheduled to teach three writing classes in the American Indian Students department for Fall 2018 according to registration records.

Monge was suspended in the beginning of 2018 after the California Attorney General's office said he made discriminatory remarks toward a white student.

He referred to white student as a ‘white savior,’ a black student as an ‘Uncle Tom,’ and another as a ‘Cherokee princess’ according to a state investigator’s report.

RELATED: Professor makes "racial insensitive" remarks

A spokesperson for SDSU provided a statement to 10News:

“A faculty listing does not constitute a confirmed appointment. The university will begin to process temporary faculty appointments for Fall 2018 during the month of July."

Crystal Sudano is the student who Monge made the comments toward and says this is bad idea.

“How much more abuse is San Diego State going to take,” said Sudano, “he’s got everybody by the gonads and everybody’s afraid to do anything.”

Monge is currently on administrative leave and has not returned multiple requests by 10News for comment.