Scientists believe world could be heading for chocolate shortage

A scary thought for chocolate lovers. The world may be entering a global chocolate shortage.

According to ABC7 in Los Angeles, scientists blame climate change, disease and lack of water for declining crop and crop quality in the world’s largest cocoa crops.

Some scientists even believe chocolate supply could really start dwindling by 2020 or be close to extinct by 2050.

One scientist thinks he may have a solution to the problem.

Myeong-Je Cho at UC Berkeley has partnered with candy maker MARS to develop more resistant cocoa.

Cho told ABC7, "Cacao transformation is really difficult compared to other crops but eventually, I think we can make it. We had problems with corn and wheat and now it's very easy."