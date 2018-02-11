Sanctuary asks for help naming white tiger cub

Zac Self
11:01 AM, Feb 11, 2018
1 hour ago

A sanctuary is asking for donations and help naming a white tiger cub rescued from Louisiana.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALPINE, Calif. -- A sanctuary is asking for donations and help naming a white tiger cub rescued from Louisiana.

Lions Tigers & Bears has so far raised $3,500 in a contest to pick the name for the cub.

Anyone who donates will have the chance to choose between five names. The names are Nola, Sassy, Missy, Zoe and Charlie.

RELATED: 5-month-old white tiger cub suffering severe neglect rescued by Lions Tigers & Bears

The organization rescued the tiger cub when she was only 5-months-old.The cub was found to be severely neglected.

According to the sanctuary, the cub was in dire condition after being rescued.

After receiving much-needed veterinary care, the tiger has improved dramatically.

Click here to donate and help name the cub.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top