Sanctuary asks for help naming white tiger cub

ALPINE, Calif. -- A sanctuary is asking for donations and help naming a white tiger cub rescued from Louisiana.

Lions Tigers & Bears has so far raised $3,500 in a contest to pick the name for the cub.

Anyone who donates will have the chance to choose between five names. The names are Nola, Sassy, Missy, Zoe and Charlie.

The organization rescued the tiger cub when she was only 5-months-old.The cub was found to be severely neglected.

According to the sanctuary, the cub was in dire condition after being rescued.

After receiving much-needed veterinary care, the tiger has improved dramatically.

Click here to donate and help name the cub.