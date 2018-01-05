5-month-old white tiger cub suffering severe neglect rescued by Lions Tigers & Bears

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A white tiger cub was rescued from Louisiana by Lions, Tigers & Bears after suffering severe neglect.

The organization arrived in Louisiana late last week to pick up the 5-month-old tiger club that had been “severely neglected.”

According to Lions Tigers & Bears, the cub was in dire condition after first being rescued.

She has since improved dramatically after receiving veterinary care.

Video of the cub shows her playing in her new home.

While on the road, the organization also rescued three bears from Alabama and two from North Carolina.