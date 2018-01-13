San Diego Zoo receives $30-million gift for new children's zoo
Mark Saunders
2:50 PM, Jan 13, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A $30-million gift is going toward a new children's zoo in Balboa Park.
The generous donation from philanthropist T. Denny Sanford made to the San Diego Zoo Friday will go toward the $69-million construction of The Sanford Children's Zoo.
"This project is the most ambitious ever undertaken at the San Diego Zoo and will result in a one-of-a-kind children’s zoo for the 21st Century," Mark Stuart, president of the Foundation of San Diego Zoo Global, said. "Denny Sanford’s philanthropy is all about making the world a better place for children. Thanks to his transformational investment, San Diego will have the very best children’s zoo in the world."