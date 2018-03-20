San Diegans welcome spring as storm races toward Southern California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diegans welcomed spring Tuesday as a storm raced towards Southern California.

It's expected to be a pleasant and warm day with a mix of sun and clouds for San Diego County, but this is merely the calm before the storm.

The latest predictions from the National Weather Service show that the storm could dump anywhere between a quarter of an inch to as much as three inches of rain in parts of the county.

As far as timing, the first storm of the spring should fall over San Diego Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours.

Though rain will impact the county, the amounts predicted hail in comparison to the so-called "atmospheric river" expected to barrel through other parts of Southern California.

Here are the latest forecast rainfall estimates (very high snow levels) for #socal from this #atmosphericriver #CAstorm most of this rain occurs Wednesday night through Thursday night #cawx where the mountains will receive much more than valleys and coast pic.twitter.com/ZVjTQpaBK7 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 20, 2018

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain to areas already scorched by recent wildfires.

Parts of Santa Barbara County are under mandatory evacuations for residents in the Thomas, Sherpa and Whittier burn areas.