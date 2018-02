SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego officials plan to expand an audit of water billing issues, after admitting more than 300 residents were incorrectly overcharged last year.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and city officials will hold a press conference Thursday to announce the expanded audit to address issues raised by customers.

Officials will also hold a community forum to address concerns Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mira Mesa Senior Center, located on 8460 Mira Mesa Blvd.

Last week, officials admitted to overcharging at least 343 people during the November to December billing period. The affected customers lived in Carmel Valley, Mira Mesa, Rancho Bernardo and Rancho Peñasquitos.

The average overcharge for single-family residential customers was $303, though some saw higher or lower bills depending on usage.

Officials said human error in reading the meters was the cause of the incorrect billing.

