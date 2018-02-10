City of San Diego says it will check every single water meter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The city of San Diego is expanding its probe into complaints over mysteriously high water bills by checking the 250,000-plus meters across the city.
City spokesman Jerry McCormick said the expanded investigation has already begun into both smart and manually-read water meters. The announcement comes less than a day after the city divulged that more than 300 families were overbilled by an average $300 in four neighborhoods - Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Mira Mesa and Rancho Penasquitos.
The city studied 3,000 meters in those neighborhoods, and says human error reading the older meters led to the error.
San Diego families who had been paying monthly water bills typically between $200-$300 were reporting one-off spikes into the thousands. Many times, they said the city responded that they either had a leak or a new, more accurate meter.
However, Thursday's admission was the first of a systematic error in the billing system.
"It's the meter, it's the way the meter was installed in my home," said Denise Hornby, of Carmel Valley, who is fighting a $1,500 water bill. "I just can't get over it."