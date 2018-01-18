San Diego State lecturer will not teach classes after racist comments claims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego State University lecturer who sent racially offensive messages to a white student no longer has teaching duties this semester, an SDSU spokesperson said Wednesday.

Crystal Sudano said Oscar Monge made offensive comments in Facebook messages to her. The messages included talk about a black student being an "Uncle Tom," complaining about the "whiteness" of student government, and even calling Sudano a "White Savior," a term that sometimes refers to a white person who helps minorities to hide their own racism.

Sudano filed a complaint with the school. The California Attorney General's office investigated and determinedMonge did harass and discriminate against Sudano because of her race, and threatened her grades, according to a report obtained by 10News.

Monge has not responded to a 10News request for comment.

Other instructors will take over the three classes Monge was scheduled to teach.